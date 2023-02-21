Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.61 million, a PE ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $15.04.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -599.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,480,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,160,000 after acquiring an additional 186,288 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,024,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.