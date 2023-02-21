Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $30.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZLNDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zalando from €27.00 ($28.72) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zalando from €34.00 ($36.17) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Zalando Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.50, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Zalando has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

