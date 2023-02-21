Barclays Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
GEAGF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
