Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
OTCMKTS HRSHF opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Haier Smart Home has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $3.92.
About Haier Smart Home
