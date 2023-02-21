Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRSHF opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Haier Smart Home has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

