JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on KHNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $53.54 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
