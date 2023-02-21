MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut shares of MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTYFF opened at $47.26 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $54.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

