LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

