Citigroup Lowers Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NMAKF opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

