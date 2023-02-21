Citigroup Lowers Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
NMAKF opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.
About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
