CBRE Group (CBRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,305,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

