Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPRQF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

