DTE Energy (DTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

