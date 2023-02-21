Denbury (DEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Denbury Stock Down 2.1 %
DEN opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.64. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEN. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
Featured Articles
