Denbury (DEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Denbury Stock Down 2.1 %

DEN opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.64. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEN. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

About Denbury

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 492,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 406,063 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 173,578 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

