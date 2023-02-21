CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $439.44 million, a P/E ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.