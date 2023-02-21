CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $439.44 million, a P/E ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

