Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
NYSE DPZ opened at $357.36 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $448.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.