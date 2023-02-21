Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $357.36 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $448.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

