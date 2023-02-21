EOG Resources (EOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of EOG opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 18,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 181,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

