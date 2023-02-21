Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $929.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.