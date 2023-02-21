Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Coeur Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $929.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.