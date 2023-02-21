Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DREUF opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

