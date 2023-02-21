Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHRRF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 8.8 %

CHRRF stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

