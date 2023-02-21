goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EHMEF. Desjardins started coverage on goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $98.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. goeasy has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

