goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEFGet Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EHMEF. Desjardins started coverage on goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

goeasy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $98.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. goeasy has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.