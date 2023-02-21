Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Down 0.8 %

Deutsche Post stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.