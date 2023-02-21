CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZAVF opened at $41.09 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ as engages in the generation, distribution, and trading of electricity, heat, natural gas, and other related activities. Its power generation portfolio consists of wind, hydroelectric, coal-fired, gas, and nuclear sources. The company operates through the following segments: Generation – Traditional Energy, Generation – New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

