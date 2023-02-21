Fiverr International (FVRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fiverr International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $83.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 1,046.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 17.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.