Fiverr International (FVRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 1,046.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 17.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FVRR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

