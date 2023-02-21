Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$225.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Tire from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $128.82 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

