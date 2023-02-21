Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Elementis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Elementis has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.04.
About Elementis
