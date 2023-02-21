Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Elementis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Elementis has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Get Elementis alerts:

About Elementis

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.