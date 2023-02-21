Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DNLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.61) to GBX 1,150 ($13.85) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.61) to GBX 1,240 ($14.93) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

DNLMY stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

