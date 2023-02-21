Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Dot Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.