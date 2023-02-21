Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.36. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

