Analysts Set Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) PT at $63.15

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($69.15) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amundi from €61.30 ($65.21) to €63.60 ($67.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Amundi Price Performance

AMDUF opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. Amundi has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

