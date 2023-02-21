The Shyft Group (SHYF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The Shyft Group stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

