Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKR. Citigroup lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

AKR opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

