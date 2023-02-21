Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $363,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 101.06%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

