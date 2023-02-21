AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,929,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $521.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

