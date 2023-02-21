Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF) Receives $106.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €107.00 ($113.83) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:DRPRF opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $129.16.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

