Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

IFNNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.81) to €45.00 ($47.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.17) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($40.43) to €41.00 ($43.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.40%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Further Reading

