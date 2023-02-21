Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Akili stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Akili has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Akili during the third quarter worth $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akili by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Akili in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akili by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

