AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.
AXT Stock Down 17.3 %
AXTI opened at $4.88 on Friday. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06.
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
