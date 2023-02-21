AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

AXTI opened at $4.88 on Friday. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AXT by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

