MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $18.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded MeridianLink from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 30,891 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $435,563.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

