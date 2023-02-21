Macquarie Downgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

