Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Raised to $30.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Appian Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,727,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,293,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Appian by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Appian by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Appian by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

