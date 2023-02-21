Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.12.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

