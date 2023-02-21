Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

