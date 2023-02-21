B. Riley Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

