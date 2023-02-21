Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

WAB opened at $105.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

