Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.12.
Applied Materials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.
Insider Transactions at Applied Materials
In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $5,209,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.