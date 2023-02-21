Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.12.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $5,209,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

