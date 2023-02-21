Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Allison Transmission in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $49.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

