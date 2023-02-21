AlloVir, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AlloVir in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. AlloVir has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,963.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,963.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $174,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,135 shares of company stock valued at $219,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

