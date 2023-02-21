Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

