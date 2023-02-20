ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of ANSYS worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.55.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.9 %

ANSYS Company Profile

Shares of ANSS opened at $270.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.58. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.83.

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.