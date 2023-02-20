Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Raymond James by 222.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF opened at $112.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

