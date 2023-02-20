Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,510,000 after acquiring an additional 93,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $170.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $234.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average is $176.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

